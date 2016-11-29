Harold “Butter” Haney

November 26, 1937 – November 28, 2016

BOWIE – Harold “Butter” Haney, 79, passed away Nov. 28, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 30 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Butter was born Nov. 26, 1937 in Chico to John and Ruth (Johnston) Haney. He graduated in 1956 from Chico High School.

Butter served his country in the United States Army. He married Judith McDonald on May 16,1960 in Bowie. Butter worked in the oilfield all his life for several different companies. He enjoyed fishing and playing dominoes and cards.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Haney; daughter, Leslie Deneen Haney; brothers, J.C. Haney and Don Haney; and sister, Louise Weatherly.

Butter is survived by his wife, Judith Haney, Bowie; daughter, Mickki Haney-Brooks and husband Caroll, Bowie; grandson, Jon Ramos, Bowie; great grandchildren, Ashlyn Ramos and Rhett Ramos; sister, Glenda Anderson and husband Wylie, Chico; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

