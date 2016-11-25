HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bellevue boys edge Poolville

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Bellevue head boys’ basketball coach Colby Broussard schedules Poolville for a season.

Broussard knows the Monarchs are a stern challenge, and that proved to be the case in the Eagles’ opener on Tuesday in a 58-54 victory.

“Poolville is always a tough game for us,” Broussard said. “It’s always a competitive game. It’s a big win for our kids.

“They are a very quick team with very good shooters,” the coach commented. “We had to cut down on their penetration.”

Broussard admitted this was the first time his team had truly been together en masse – as some dealt with injuries and couldn’t play during fall league activities.

With the win Bellevue improved to 1-0, and on Friday night, the Eagles will take on another salty foe – this time Ty Tabor-coached Graford.

Broussard said with the Poolville’s focus on Layne Morris, other Bellevue players had to step up and they did.

Dalton DeBose carried the bulk of the Eagles’ scoring load with 17 points, including a 3-pointer, followed by Gabriel Garza with 12 and then Michael Hanson 10. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Nov. 19 Bowie News.

Bellevue’s Layne Morris (30) drew plenty of Poolville defenders during Tuesday’s non-district game at Bellevue. Morris scored just seven points, but other Eagles picked up the slack in a 58-54 conquest. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)