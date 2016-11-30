HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie crumbles Krum

By ERIC VICCARO

Solid defense and sharing the basketball helped the Bowie High School boys’ basketball team to an opening-day victory on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Seven different Jackrabbits scored at least six points and Krum didn’t score more than 10 points in a single quarter as Bowie trounced the Bobcats 57-34 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday.

The game was made possible as part of the Dallas Mavericks’ Court of Dreams program.

“It’s the first game of the season, and I’m encouraged,” said Bowie head coach Doug Boxell, now in his fourth season piloting the Jackrabbits.

“At the start of the game, we did a poor job of blocking out,” Boxell noted. “But, once the kids started blocking out, we controlled the game.”

Bowie’s man-to-man defense was too much for Krum. The Jackrabbits took away the driving lanes, and they extended all the way to the 3-point arc.

Krum was limited to only two 3-point goals the entire game.

“I thought it would be a little bit closer,” Boxell said when asked about the 23-point margin of victory. “I was surprised it was double digits.”

On offense, Bowie boys found a way to get touches, and in turn, make the passing game work like a well-oiled machine.

“We had several post players get the paint, step up and finish strong,” Boxell said.

Daniel Mosley was Bowie’s leading scorer with 12 points. Dayton Shook added nine points, including eight in the second half alone. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Nov. 26 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Justin Franklin attempts to block a Krum shot during a Wednesday, Nov. 23 game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Bowie defeated Krum 57-34 to win on opening day. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)