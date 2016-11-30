HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls rally past Rider

By ERIC VICCARO

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team struggled in the first quarter against Conference 5A Wichita Falls Rider.

However, Bowie held Rider to single digit points in all three final quarters as the Lady Rabbits defeated the Lady Raiders 47-39 on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Bowie and Rider have formed one of the better non-district girls’ basketball rivalries in recent years, which included the pair of teams facing each other in the Fantasy of Lights Tournament championship just last year.

The Lady Rabbits improved to 2-0 heading into this weekend’s Fantasy of Lights Tournament at Wichita Falls. Due to a limited number of teams, this year’s event features a round-robin format.

“I think we played well in the second half,” said Bowie head coach Chuck Hall. “We were fortunate they stopped making some of the shots they had made in the first half.”

Hall said the Lady Rabbits didn’t change the style of defense they played; rather it came down to not allowing any lob passes down into the post – which hurt Bowie in the opening half. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Nov. 26 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Kamryn Cantwell plays tough defense on Wichita Falls Rider during Tuesday’s non-district game here in Bowie. The Lady Rabbits topped the Lady Raiders, 47-39. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)