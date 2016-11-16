HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie, Rider clash

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team will be competed in a scrimmage at Wichita Falls Rider on Saturday.

Both the varsity and top-level junior varsity maroon squads will be in action for Bowie.

Also Saint Jo’s girls began the regular season with a game against Chillicothe at 3 p.m. in “The Dome.”

Chillicothe lost to Prairie Valley 47-22 on Tuesday evening.

Prairie Valley will play Montague in junior high school basketball on Monday, with the girls’ game at 6 p.m. followed by boys at 8.

Next Tuesday, the slate begins in earnest with Burkburnett traveling here to face Bowie. The Lady Rabbits won handily at Burkburnett last year.

Nocona’s girls also have their first regular-season game of the season, playing host to Iowa Park. Saint Jo’s girls also are in action versus Wichita Christian.

The Indians boys’ teams will participate in scrimmages at Whitesboro starting at 6 p.m. The varsity, junior varsity orange and JV white teams all will see court time.

There also are several girls-boys doubleheaders on the ledger on Nov. 15 with Bellevue playing host to Poolville, Bryson at Gold-Burg and Christ Academy at Prairie Valley.

Bowie boys’ basketball players had an intrasquad scrimmage on Nov. 15 to prepare for the season ahead. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)