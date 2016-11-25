HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cantwell nets 20, Bowie wins

By DANI BLACKBURN

With just one two-hour practice as a full team under their belts, the Bowie High School girls’ basketball team earned a win during their first game of the 2016 season.

Five of the nine girls who played Tuesday night just returned from Lubbock as part of the Bowie volleyball team that played on Saturday in the Conference 3A-Region I championship match.

The Lady Rabbits showed little sign of the lack of time to prepare, as they took on Burkburnett, a team head coach Chuck Hall said has a very good chance to make it into the regional tournament. The Bowie team outscored the Lady Bulldogs 57-46.

Junior Kamryn Cantwell was the leading scorer for Bowie, totaling 20 points, including two 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Taylor Martin added eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Nov. 19 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Hope Howard (32) attempts a layup inside during the Lady Rabbits’ season-opening game on Nov. 15 against Burkburnett at home. Bowie won 57-46. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)