HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fast start helps Forestburg boys

By DANI BLACKBURN

The Forestburg High School boys’ basketball team came out strong in the first quarter on Tuesday night, running the court on the Bryson Cowboys and outscoring the visiting team 20-2 en route to a 50-41 victory.

“We came out very aggressive and it paid off with fast break points,” said head coach Steven Sandusky.

However, Bryson wasn’t about to let the Longhorns continue having the run of the court, and a different team showed up second quarter. The Cowboys matched Forestburg point-for-point with both teams scoring 15 points in the second quarter.

The strong lead the Longhorns gained in the first quarter was enough to keep them in the lead, but Bryson slowly chipped away at the Longhorns’ lead in the third, outscoring Forestburg 16-5.

“I started the game with three freshman and two seniors and they played together very well,” said Sandusky. “The seniors did a good job of leading. They were fast and aggressive in the first half, but they are a young team and we will work on better control of the game.” Read more, and see complete box scores from both Forestburg-Bryson games, in the Nov. 26 Bowie News.

Zach Bradley goes up for two in the boys’ game at Forestburg on Tuesday. Bradley netted 14 points to help the boys to a 50-41 victory. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)