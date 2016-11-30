HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Forestburg girls rip Bryson

By DANI BLACKBURN

dani@postoakmedia.net

The Forestburg High School girls’ basketball team made an all-around team effort to defeat Bryson at home on Tuesday night.

The first game of the season the Lady Longhorns saw only three players make up the total score, but this time six of the players for Forestburg put points on the board.

“The girls played well defensively, it surprised me a lot. I have a lot of young players that have never played up top before and all did well. It was good overall and a great team effort,” said head coach Cori Hayes.

Forestburg handled Bryson, completely shutting them out in the third quarter.

Leading the offense was Alexia Britain with 18 points, and following right behind her was MaKayla Mason with 17. Like last game, Hope Phipps rounded out the top scorers with eight points. Read more in the Nov. 26 Bowie News.

Alexia Britain bodies up to a play from Bryson inside the lane during the girls’ game. Britain tallied 18, equaling Bryson’s point total by herself. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)