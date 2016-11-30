HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Nocona fades late

By ERIC VICCARO

The Nocona High School boys’ basketball team was still down just single digits heading into the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game at Petrolia.

However, Nocona couldn’t keep up in the final quarter as the Pirates outscored the Indians 14-4 during the frame – pulling away with a 75-56 victory.

Nocona dropped to 0-1 heading into the Indians’ home opener on Nov. 29 with Lindsay. The team will then play at the Jacksboro Invitational next weekend.

Head coach Bret Botard discussed what worked early.

“We hustled on defense and we were able to get some shots to fall,” he said. “I thought our pressure defense caused them some difficulties.”

Nocona pulled ahead in the third quarter, but then an Indian foul began a lengthy Petrolia run as Dane Williams finished off a traditional 3-point play for a 50-48 lead.

By the end of three, what was a one-possession game had turned into a 61-52 deficit for Nocona.

Williams opened the fourth quarter by knocking down another triple from the wing. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Nov. 26 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Riley McCasland drives between the Petrolia defense during Tuesday’s non-district game between the Indians and Pirates in Petrolia. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)