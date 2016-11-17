HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Optimism abounds for girls

By ERIC VICCARO

Around Montague County and the rest of Texas, basketball season started in earnest.

The Bowie High School girls’ team – buoyed by the returning Kamryn Cantwell – took on Conference 4A Burkburnett in the traditional home opener.

Nocona also opened the season with a home date against Iowa Park.

There were several other girls-boys doubleheaders on the docket, with Bryson at Gold-Burg, Poolville at Bellevue, Wichita Christian at Saint Jo and Christ Academy at Prairie Valley.

Forestburg doesn’t open the season until Nov. 18 at Perrin-Whitt.

The boys’ basketball preview will run in the weekend edition of the News for Nov. 19.

Bowie

The Lady Rabbits are under new management, per se, as Chuck Hall has replaced Colby Davis-Pastusek as the head coach. Bowie’s coming off a 27-9 season, advancing all the way to the regional quarterfinals before falling to Brock 55-39.

Nocona

Nocona’s biggest memory during the 2015-16 season was a two-point home victory over Bowie during district play.

The Lady Indians (14-16) barely missed the playoffs last year, falling to Henrietta in a play-in game to determine the fourth seed.

Bellevue

Bellevue took the third and last playoff spot in District 1A-21 a season ago, and the Lady Eagles advanced to area.

However, the team will need to find new leadership this season in absence of do-everything Devon Cassetty.

Saint Jo

Saint Jo also features a new coach in former Hardin-Simmons and Muenster High center Taylor Klement.

The Lady Panthers won their opener on Saturday versus Chillicothe, playing tenacious defense.

Prairie Valley

Prairie Valley has won one of its first three games this season, coming off a hard-fought loss to Wichita Christian this past Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs have a more experienced squad that’s expected to win more than they did last year (5-24 overall record).

Forestburg

Forestburg was one of three playoff qualifiers from Montague County in 2015-16, coming off a 16-9 campaign.

The Lady Horns finished second in 1A-21, and virtually the entire team is back minus Cheyenne Banks.

Gold-Burg

Cheryl Cromleigh returns for her second season as head coach of the Lady Bears, a team that narrowly missed the playoffs last year – taking fourth in 1A-21.

Expect to see Gold-Burg try to use the high-low offense to generate points, and hopefully improve on the 2015-16 marks of 13-14 overall and 7-7 in district play.

Saint Jo’s Emily Haney (00) will be asked to be one of the point guards this season for the Lady Panthers, who have a new coach this season in Taylor Klement. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)