HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Saint Jo wins in a rout

New Saint Jo head coach Taylor Klement and the Lady Panthers earned their first win of the season against Chillicothe on Nov. 12 by a score of 42-9.

Charity Brawner was the Lady Panthers leading scorer with 15 points, followed by Ashley Reyling with seven.

Saint Jo played Wichita Christian on Tuesday night.

ALSO

At Wichita Falls

Wichita Christian 49, Prairie Valley 45

BOYS

At Prairie Valley

MWCC 73, Prairie Valley 48

Saint Jo’s Kloe Tallon prepares to shoot the ball inside during Saturday’s game against Chillicothe at “The Dome.” (News photo by Eric Viccaro)