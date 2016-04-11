HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A ‘Lion’ in waiting tonight

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie High School football team has qualified for the playoffs after Friday’s 36-28 victory over Paradise.

But, where the Jackrabbits will finish – and how favorable their playoff match-up will be – is based on what happens this Friday as Bowie plays Ponder at Lions Stadium.

Also, thanks to Ponder’s shutout victory over Breckenridge, a series of tie-breakers may be needed to ultimately determine everyone’s postseason seed and opponent.

Should Bowie fall to Ponder, then the Jackrabbits are fourth.

However, should Bowie rise up and conquer on the road, Bowie, Ponder and Breckenridge will be part of a three-way tie for second.

If the Jackrabbits win by 11 points or less, they’ll get the fourth slot. But, a 12-point win gives Bowie the No. 3 seed and a victory by 13 or more offers the Jackrabbits the second seed.

But, Bowie head coach Dylan Stark isn’t overly concerned about the point differential.

“We’re going in with the mindset to win the game,” Stark said. “The points will take care of themselves. We’re treating it like any other game.”

Bowie had success with Ponder last year, recording a 46-7 victory over the Lions on Senior Night.

But, Ponder’s playing much better this season – as evidenced by its dominating win at Breckenridge. Read the Nov. 2 Bowie News for more, and see complete statistics and local football standings.

Bowie’s Gabe Allen forges past the Paradise defense to score on a long two-point conversion run during the second half. The Jackrabbits were called for a holding penalty, putting the ball at the 13-yard line for what would be a successful try. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)