HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Back to back Bowie

By ERIC VICCARO

There was general consensus in Thursday’s Conference 3A-Region I bi-district game at Seymour High School.

When Gage Posey scampered left on a 70-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, momentum flipped to Bowie as the Jackrabbits went on to a 43-14 victory over Merkel.

“The momentum changed dramatically,” said Bowie quarterback Gabe Allen of his cousin Gage’s TD. “It really pumped us all up.”

Allen described the play as a jet left design. All Posey had to do was find the hole, scamper through and run to the end zone.

With the win, Bowie improved to 6-5 on the season and the Jackrabbits will now face the winner of Friday’s game between Littlefield (7-3) and Crane (3-7) in the area round.

Unlike last year, there was no tense dramatic finish. Rather this one was like a smooth drink going down easy as Bowie chewed up 388 yards rushing.

“We knew coming in their running game was something we were going to have to stop,” Merkel coach John Cornelius said. “I thought at times we had a chance to get them stopped, but we had too many penalties that gave them extra yardage and extra chances.”

For Bowie head coach Dylan Stark, the next step is for the Jackrabbits to show they can advance past the area round. This marks Bowie’s first back-to-back bi-district titles since the 1970s.

Members of the Bowie High School football team including (from left, front row), L.B. Clement, Brandon Hutto, Dustin Van Wey, Erik De Lao and Issac Landaverde celebrate as Bowie won a bi-district title for the second straight season. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)