HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bowie at Ponder

Who: Bowie (4-5, 2-2) at Ponder (6-3, 2-2)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Ponder, Lion Stadium

Why it’s important: Both Bowie and Ponder are vying for playoff position, and the winner will be in better standing when the playoffs begin.

Senior Night Note: See all 14 seniors and their parents from the Paradise game in a pictorial on Nov. 5.

The Jackrabbits’ Matthew Wallace (2) became a bigger part of Bowie’s offense in Friday’s 36-28 victory over Paradise with 65 all-purpose yards rushing and receiving. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)