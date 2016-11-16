HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bowie claims bi-district title

Bowie head coach Dylan Stark accepts the bi-district trophy from Seymour administration while looking at player Dustin Van Wey (20) after the Jackrabbits defeated Merkel 43-14 on Thursday at Panther Stadium. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

