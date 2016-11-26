HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bowie-Littlefield scoring summary

Saturday’s Result

Conference 3A-Division I

Region I Area

At Sweetwater

Littlefield 29, Bowie 20

Littlefield 7 15 7 0 – 29

Bowie 8 0 6 6 – 20

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

L — Nathan Hobbs 20 rush (Andrew Deluzio kick)

B — Gage Posey 1 run (Gabe Allen run)

Second Quarter

L — Brian Acevedo 6 run (Tanner McNabb pass from Hobbs)

L — Acevedo 1 run (Deluzio kick)

Third Quarter

L — Acevedo 4 run (Deluzio kick)

B — Brandon Hutto 10 run (conversion failed)

Fourth Quarter

B — Brandon Hutto 10 run (conversion failed)

Bowie’s Matthew Wallace (2) and other Jackrabbits attempt to bring down Littlefield running back Nathan Acevedo, who finished with three rushing TD to lead the Wildcats. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)