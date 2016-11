The Bowie High School football team will play Littlefield in the Conference 3A Division I Region I area playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Sweetwater. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Brandon Hutto looks for room to run during Thursday’s bi-district game against Merkel. The Jackrabbits won 43-14, taking bi-district titles in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1970s. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)