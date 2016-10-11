HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bowie versus Merkel

GAME TIME

Who: Merkel (4-6) vs. Bowie (5-5)

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

Where: Panther Stadium, Seymour

Ticket Prices: Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students

Why it’s important: The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the area round of the playoffs and face either Littlefield or Crane.

Bowie’s Gage Posey (9) looks for room to run after receiving a handoff from Gabe Allen during Friday’s 34-20 victory over Ponder at Lion Stadium. With the win, the Jackrabbits moved up to second seed in the district. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)