HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bowie vs. Littlefield

Who: Bowie (6-5) vs. Littlefield (8-3)

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

Where: Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater

Ticket Prices: Adults will be charged $6 and students $3 as part of the contract signed between the two schools.

Why it’s important: Bowie and Littlefield will be playing for the right to face either Wall or Clyde in the regional round of the Conference 3A-Division I playoffs.

Littlefield’s Brian Acevedo is one of the Wildcats’ two 1,000-yard plus running backs. (Courtesy photo from the Lubbock Avalanche Journal)