HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Brock blasts Boyd, still No. 1

The Brock High School football team recorded a shutout for the second straight week with a 66-0 thumping over Boyd on Oct. 28.

And Brock (9-0) remains No. 1 in the latest Conference 3A Division I Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings, which were released on Monday.

Malakoff is second, Sunnyvale third, Rockdale fourth and Cameron Yoe fifth. Pottsboro is ranked for the first time this season in eighth after defeating Van Alstyne 30-24.

Newton (9-0) blanked Hemphill 48-0 to remain No. 1 in the 3A-Division II rankings with East Bernard second, Gunter third, Canadian fourth and Boling fifth. Cisco and Eastland are also rated in sixth and 10th, respectively.

In Conference 2A Division I, Refugio (8-1) whitewashed Weimar 41-0 and it stayed No. 1 this week. Mart is second, Post third, Stratford fourth and Shiner fifth.

Bremond (9-0) trounced Hubbard 56-6 to stay No. 1 in the 2A-Division II rankings with Iraan second, Tenaha third, Albany fourth and Muenster fifth.

Also ranked are Munday and Electra. Munday thumped Petrolia 60-20 this past Friday while Electra downed Quanah 26-0 and Muenster mauled Santo 54-19.

Happy (9-0) is still the No. 1 team in Conference 1A Division I after a 61-0 victory over Miami. Jonesboro is second, Borden County third, May fourth and Ira fifth. Read more in the Nov. 2 Bowie News.

