HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Can Bowie claw Wildcats?

By ERIC VICCARO

The Littlefield football team was in disarray during the middle of the 2016 season, coming out of non-district play with a 2-3 record.

The Wildcats straightened things out during their bye week, and they’ve been hard to beat ever since – reeling off six straight victories.

“In district, our players stepped up and did a good job,” said Littlefield head coach Bryan Huseman. “We turned our season around.”

Littlefield has a good thing going right now, but that doesn’t mean the Wildcats are coming into Saturday’s game against Bowie overconfident.

“I think Bowie is a scary team,” said Huseman. “They have a lot of running backs that run the ball well. They execute their plays well, and the linemen are all physical.”

Huseman also was impressed with the Jackrabbit linebackers – which includes two of the area’s leading tacklers in LB Clement and Dillon Swaim. Clement and Swaim have combined for 278 stops.

Littlefield’s top player is Bryan Acevedo, who was recently Lubbock Avalanche-Journal player of the week and has rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season.

Look for Bowie’s defense to face a Littlefield slot-I offense that has piled up points in recent games – the Wildcats have scored 37 points or more in five of their past six.

Other players to watch on offense are quarterback Nathan Hobbs and Chris Douglas, who fills the role of slotback. Douglas also has eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau. Read more in the Nov. 16 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Brandon Hutto is one of the many “scary running backs on the team,” so said Littlefield head coach Bryan Huseman. Hutto has rushed for more than 1,300 yards. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)