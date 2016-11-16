HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nocona falters in second half

By DANI BLACKBURN

The Nocona High School football team may have lost the bi-district round of playoffs, but it was a key accomplishment for the Indians after two seasons of being on the outside of the playoff bracket.

“The playoff game was big for our program, exciting for the team and exciting for the town,” said head coach Brad Keck. “We had a three year run where we were in the playoffs, then for the last two years we went 2-18. Now we have a strong young team this year who won seven games, it was a good turnover and we will build on this and be a year older and a year better next year. We have five seniors who battled tough and battled through the last two years and did a great job to help us earn those seven wins this season.”

Leonard defeated the Nocona Indians 40-21 for the bi-district title, but it was Nocona who went into halftime ahead on the scoreboard by 21-20.

In the third quarter, the Tigers made an interception and seemed to shift the momentum in their direction.

Jeremy James runs around end during Thursday’s Conference 3A Division II bi-district game at Collins Stadium in Denton. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)