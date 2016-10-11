HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nocona returns to postseason

By ERIC VICCARO

After a couple of lean years, the Nocona High School football team is back in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Indians drew a tough first-round opponent – taking on 8-2 Leonard on Thursday at Collins Stadium in Denton.

“Leonard will run multiple offenses,” said Nocona head coach Brad Keck. “Sometimes they are in no-back set, or two backs. They do a lot of things offensively. They are a fast team, and we are going to have to contain them.”

Leonard’s top two players are Ronnie Hart and Brex Schur.

Both have played quarterback for the team, although Schur has seen more time under center with 1,317 yards. Hart has averaged 8.4 yards per game on the ground.

One of the reasons why Leonard is so strong is players have bought into the powerlifting program at the school.

“They are a stronger and older team,” said Keck. “They have 13 seniors while we have five seniors.”

Keck said Nocona can't afford to make mistakes against Leonard. The coach said don't expect to see the Tigers blitz a whole lot, and they'll be in man coverage whether in an odd- or even-man front.

GAME TIME

Who: Nocona (7-3) vs. Leonard (8-2)

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Collins Stadium, Denton

Ticket prices: Adults $6, and students $4

Why it’s important: The winner will survive and advance, facing either Daingerfield or Winona in the area round of the playoffs.

Nocona’s Parker Marshall rushed for more than 170 yards in Friday’s 53-18 victory over Millsap. (News photo by Lance Winter/Weatherford Telegram)