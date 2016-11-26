HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Not so many receptions for Bowie

Bowie’s Dustin Van Wey runs with the ball after the catch during the Nov. 19 Conference 3A Division I Region I area game at Sweetwater. The Jackrabbits totaled only five receptions in this 29-20 loss to Littlefield. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
Bowie’s Dustin Van Wey runs with the ball after the catch during the Nov. 19 Conference 3A Division I Region I area game at Sweetwater. The Jackrabbits totaled only five receptions in this 29-20 loss to Littlefield. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply