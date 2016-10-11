HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers fall to Newcastle

By DANI BLACKBURN

The Saint Jo High School football team faced undefeated Newcastle on Friday night after coming away with an easy win the previous week with a forfeit from Gold-Burg.

The Bobcats proved too much for Saint Jo to handle, defeating the visiting Panthers by 63-12. However, it wasn’t all bad news for Saint Jo as they put up double the points against Newcastle this year compared to their match in 2015.

“Newcastle is tough, they’re the district champs and they are heavy on seniors,” said Head Coach Chad Tallon. “There’s a lot of experience in their program and they do what they need to well.”

Damian Leyva and Blake Anderson had the two touchdowns of the night, with Leyva rushing and Anderson passing as the Panthers season came to an end.

"We didn't end up with as many wins as we wanted, but we competed and we have such a young group. We will continue to work hard," said Tallon.

Blake Anderson passed for 158 yards in Friday’s loss to Newcastle. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)