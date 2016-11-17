HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans prevail, advance

By ERIC VICCARO

The Windthorst High School football team needed a big play, clinging to a one-point lead late in the third quarter.

In stepped Landon Brown to block a Bells punt, and that set the wheels in motion for a 21-point fourth quarter burst for Windthorst as the Trojans defeated the Panthers 35-14 in a Conference 2A Division I Region II game Friday at Bowie’s Jackrabbit Stadium.

“Landon came off the edge over the corner, and he was able to get a hand on it,” said Windthorst head coach Chris Tackett.

Tackett said the Trojans needed a spark, and Brown certainly provided that.

Bells basically had to throw on every down during the fourth quarter, and Windthorst came up with interceptions.

“They were in catch-up mode, so they had to start throwing more passes,” coach Tackett said.

That gave the Trojans a short field to work with three times, resulting in a Hunter Wolf 7-yard TD pass to Brady Tackett – who later scored on a 7-yard run. Koy Pennartz punched it in from one yard out for his second TD rush of the contest.

Windthorst will play Bosqueville, a winner of Goldthwaite, in the area round this Friday. Read more, and see complete statistics, in the Nov. 16 Bowie News.

Windthorst’s Koy Pennartz escapes a tackle en route to a first-half touchdown during Friday’s 35-13 bi-district victory over Bowie at Jackrabbit Stadium. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)