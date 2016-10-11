HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Unbeaten Brock maintains ranking

The Brock High School football team capped off a perfect regular season with a 45-0 whitewashing over Breckenridge this past Friday.

Brock remained No. 1 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings in Conference 3A Division I.

Malakoff is second, with Sunnyvale third, Rockdale fourth and Cameron Yoe fifth.

In Conference 3A Division II, Newton thrashed Frankston 68-0 to keep a hold of its No. 1 spot. East Bernard is second, Gunter third, Canadian fourth and Cisco fifth.

Defending champion Bremond (10-0) is tops in the Conference 2A Division II poll; defeating Dawson 47-13 this past Friday.

Happy (10-0) finished the year with a 52-6 victory over McLean to remain No. 1 in Conference 1A Division I.

Argyle whacked Burkburnett 55-30 this past Friday, and the Eagles remain the No. 1 team in Conference 4A Division I.

In the Conference 4A Division II poll, West Orange-Stark stayed in front with a 60-0 pasting of Orangefield. Celina is fifth and Krum sixth.

DeSoto, a perennial powerhouse that produces plenty of National Football League talent, is No. 1 in the Conference 6A poll. DeSoto had a tough win over South Grand Prairie, 37-31.

Brock Eagles. (Logo provided by Brock Independent School District, used with permission)