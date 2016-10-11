HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Windthorst plays in Bowie Friday

Bowie’s Jackrabbit Stadium will be the site of what should be an entertaining Conference 2A Division I bi-district game on Friday.

Windthorst (6-4) will face Bells (7-3). Yes, that Bells team that put up 94 points in a game earlier this season against Celeste as Panther quarterback Bryan Ponder threw for six TD and rushed for a couple more scores.

“We are looking forward to the challenge of playing their high-powered offense,” said Windthorst head football coach Chris Tackett. “If they don’t get those points Friday, it’s a badge of honor for us.”

Tackett said it will be important for the Trojans to slow down the Panther attack.

Meanwhile, Windthorst’s offense is spearheaded by leading rusher Koy Pennartz, who has rushed for 743 yards this season as part of a balanced offense that also features Brady Tackett, Awtry Blagg and Corben Reynolds. Tackett is the team’s leading receiver (605 yards). Read more in the Nov. 9 Bowie News.

Windthorst Trojans. (Logo provided by the Windthorst Independent School District, used with permission)