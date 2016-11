GAME TIME

Who: Windthorst (7-4) vs. Bosqueville (9-2)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Brewer High School, White Settlement

Why it’s important: The winner of the game will advance to the regional round versus the winner of an area game between Valley View and De Leon.

Windthrost Trojans. (Logo provided by Windthorst Independent School District, used with permission)