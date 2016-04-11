HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bowie celebrates bi-district title

The Bowie High School volleyball team celebrates its first bi-district championship since 2008 after defeating Millsap in four games at Jacksboro High School on Monday. Bowie awaits Colorado City in the area round. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
