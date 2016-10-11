HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bowie playoff push carries on

By ERIC VICCARO

The Bowie High School volleyball team faced an unknown opponent in the Conference 3A-Region I area round on Saturday.

And the Lady Rabbits found themselves in a contentious battle during the first set against Colorado City at the Marshall Sports Complex.

Colorado City’s Makaylah Rivera controlled the action early, especially at the net, as the Lady Wolves forged ahead to a 13-8 lead.

“I thought we were prepared,” Bowie head coach Jeanie Stark said. “I thought we had plenty of time. We got there early, and went to the back court to warm up. But, we weren’t clicking.”

Then, as quick as a person snaps their fingers, Bowie went on a 6-0 rally to take the lead and eventually the Lady Rabbits secured a three-game sweep by scores of 25-17, 25-10, 25-20.

Bowie improved to 28-13, and prepared to face District 3A-8 foe Holliday for a third time in the 3A regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.

The Lady Rabbits were facing the daunting task of beating the same team three times in a given season. See a complete list of regional volleyball scores and more from this story in the Nov. 9 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Addy Cook (10) prepares to go for the kill during Saturday’s Conference 3A-Region I area match against Colorado City at Eastland. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)