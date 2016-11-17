HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Cook named to all-tournament team

Bowie’s Addy Cook shows off her hardware after being named to the Conference 3A-Region I all-tournament team on Saturday. Cook had 27 kills and 29 digs in her final high school match on Friday against Shallowater. (Courtesy photo) 

