HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: District 3A-8 team

Top Honors

MVP: Addy Cook, Bowie; Jordyn Todd, Boyd; MVP setter: Morgan Abbott, Boyd; MVP hitter: Huntlee Martindale, Holliday; and Kayleigh Pappajohn, Boyd; MVP server: Karlyn Dean, Bowie; Keynzie Todd, Boyd; MVP blocker: Brea Box, Holliday; MVP libero, Magye Fenoglio, Nocona; Newcomer of the Year: Delaney Pelligrini, Boyd; Coach of the Year: Dusty Crafton, Boyd

First Team

Larrin Maxwell, Boyd; Jacey Cate, Boyd; Saylea Mayfield, Paradise; Trinity Tisdale, Jacksboro; Payton Ferguson, Nocona; Maddie Brown, Henrietta; Lindsay Trent, Henrietta; Kenli Bedingfield, Holliday; Kelsee Trainham, Holliday; Taylor Thompson, Bowie; Henslee Ogle, Bowie

Second Team

Hannah Kinnett, City View; Gracie Barnett, Paradise; Ashley Kosman, Paradise; Trystin Fenoglio, Nocona; Angel Rhudy, Nocona; Peyton Lee, Henrietta; Sami Morrow, Henrietta; Landri Allen, Holliday; Brooke Coltrain, Holliday; Ivy Dennis, Bowie; Carcyn Robertson, Bowie; Mackenzie Tole,

Bowie

Honorable Mentions

(Bowie and Nocona only)

Aslyn Davis, Bowie; Camry Tompkins, Karson Phipps and Patricia Espinoza, Nocona

Academic All-District

(Bowie and Nocona only)

Henslee Ogle, Ivy Dennis, Lauren Gill, Maddie Baker, Landra Parr, Mackenzie Tole, Carcyn Robertson, Aslyn Davis, Addy Cook, Lexi Swearingin, Hope Howard and Mackenzie Gresham, Bowie; Payton Ferguson, Camry Tompkins, Magye Fenoglio, Karson Phipps, Angel Rhudy, Kinley Hansard, Patricia Espinoza, Hailey Kelly, Emma Meekins, Rachel Patrick, Ashley Womack and Trystin Fenoglio, Nocona

Magye Fenoglio (13) was named District 3A-8 libero of the year. Fenoglio has been libero of the year in her district three years running. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)