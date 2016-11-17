HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Fields set for state tournament

The University Interscholastic League state volleyball tournament will take place from Nov. 16-19 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Here are the tournament pairings.
Nov. 16
Conference 1A Semifinals
1 p.m., Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel (31-13) vs. Tioga (29-14)
3 p.m., Bronte (33-9) vs. Round Top-Carmine (24-16)
Conference 2A Semifinals
5 p.m., Iola (41-1) vs. Weimar (31-11)
7 p.m., Archer City (37-7) vs. Thrall (37-10)
Nov. 17
Conference 3A Semifinals
11 a.m., Goliad (42-2) vs. Callisburg (35-11)
1 p.m., Jewett Leon (46-0) vs. Peaster (42-8)
3 p.m., Conference 1A championship
5 p.m., Conference 2A championship
Conference 4A Semifinal
7:30 p.m., Bushland (41-3) vs. Liberty Hill (36-15)
Nov. 18
Conference 4A Semifinal
11 a.m., Geronimo Navarro (44-4) vs. Argyle (40-9)
Conference 5A Semifinals
1 p.m., Lucas Lovejoy (41-7) vs. Cedar Park (41-10)
3 p.m., Amarillo (41-6) vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway (40-8)
Conference 6A Semifinals
5 p.m., Conroe Oak Ridge (46-0) vs. Lewisville Hebron (44-6)
7 p.m., League City Clear Creek (46-4) vs. San Antonio Reagan (42-4)
Nov. 19
11 a.m., Conference 3A final
1:30 p.m., Conference 4A final
4 p.m., Conference 5A final
6:30 p.m., Conference 6A final
University Interscholastic League. (Logo provided by the UIL, used with permission)
Leave a Reply