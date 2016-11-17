HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Fields set for state tournament

The University Interscholastic League state volleyball tournament will take place from Nov. 16-19 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Here are the tournament pairings.

Nov. 16

Conference 1A Semifinals

1 p.m., Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel (31-13) vs. Tioga (29-14)

3 p.m., Bronte (33-9) vs. Round Top-Carmine (24-16)

Conference 2A Semifinals

5 p.m., Iola (41-1) vs. Weimar (31-11)

7 p.m., Archer City (37-7) vs. Thrall (37-10)

Nov. 17

Conference 3A Semifinals

11 a.m., Goliad (42-2) vs. Callisburg (35-11)

1 p.m., Jewett Leon (46-0) vs. Peaster (42-8)

3 p.m., Conference 1A championship

5 p.m., Conference 2A championship

Conference 4A Semifinal

7:30 p.m., Bushland (41-3) vs. Liberty Hill (36-15)

Nov. 18

Conference 4A Semifinal

11 a.m., Geronimo Navarro (44-4) vs. Argyle (40-9)

Conference 5A Semifinals

1 p.m., Lucas Lovejoy (41-7) vs. Cedar Park (41-10)

3 p.m., Amarillo (41-6) vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway (40-8)

Conference 6A Semifinals

5 p.m., Conroe Oak Ridge (46-0) vs. Lewisville Hebron (44-6)

7 p.m., League City Clear Creek (46-4) vs. San Antonio Reagan (42-4)

Nov. 19

11 a.m., Conference 3A final

1:30 p.m., Conference 4A final

4 p.m., Conference 5A final

6:30 p.m., Conference 6A final

University Interscholastic League. (Logo provided by the UIL, used with permission)