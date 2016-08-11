HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Forestburg advances to area

By ERIC VICCARO

Serving can be a deciding factor between winning and losing.

Well, on Tuesday evening, Forestburg’s serving was on as the Lady Horns served up 15 aces en route to a three-game sweep over Newcastle in the Conference 1A-Region II bi-district round at Perrin.

Forestburg won by scores of 25-14, 25-8, 25-17.

“Serving, it’s something we focus a lot on in practice,” said Forestburg head coach Cori Hayes. “Most of your points are won on serving.”

Forestburg’s serving disallowed Newcastle from getting into its offensive system.

In the end, Hope Phipps served up five aces; Haley Nolan added three, Lacy Huddleston two, Alexia Britain two, Brianna Raab two and Joscelyn Riddles one.

The Lady Horns improved to 24-12 with the victory, and advanced to area. (See playoff details at the end of the story).

“Hope’s jump serve is hard to stop, hard to return,” Hayes said. “Joscelyn’s serve has improved. Lacy has a flat serve. All of them have a lot of power with their serves.”

Forestburg’s Alexia Britain flicks the ball over the net during Tuesday’s Conference 1A-Region II bi-district championship at Perrin. The Lady Horns swept Newcastle in three. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)