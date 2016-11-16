HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Regional score recap

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
Bi-District Round Matches
Oct. 31
Bowie d. Millsap 25-17, 25-13, 24-26, 25-22
Boyd d. Tolar 25-9, 25-22, 25-14
Holliday d. Brock 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
Peaster d. Henrietta 25-10, 25-11, 25-10
Area Round Matches
Nov. 3
Boyd d. Clyde 25-13, 25-10, 25-16
Holliday d. Comanche 25-14, 25-14, 25-14
Nov. 5
Peaster d. Jim Ned 25-7, 25-9, 25-10
Bowie d. Colorado City 25-17, 25-10, 25-20
Regional Quarterfinals
Nov. 8
Bowie d. Holliday 25-16, 17-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11
Peaster d. Boyd 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12
Other matches
Alpine d. Littlefield 25-17, 25-20, 25-20
Shallowater d. Highland Park 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23
Regional Semifinals
Nov. 11
6 p.m., Alpine vs. Peaster
7:30 p.m., Bowie vs. Shallowater
All matches will take place at Lubbock Coronado High School
Regional Final
Nov. 12
Noon, Alpine-Peaster winner vs. Bowie-Shallowater winner
Bowie’s Lauren Gill (3) and Carcyn Robertson (8) celebrate the Lady Rabbits’ five-set victory over Holliday, sending them to the regional semifinals. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
