HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Regional score recap

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

Bi-District Round Matches

Oct. 31

Bowie d. Millsap 25-17, 25-13, 24-26, 25-22

Boyd d. Tolar 25-9, 25-22, 25-14

Holliday d. Brock 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

Peaster d. Henrietta 25-10, 25-11, 25-10

Area Round Matches

Nov. 3

Boyd d. Clyde 25-13, 25-10, 25-16

Holliday d. Comanche 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Nov. 5

Peaster d. Jim Ned 25-7, 25-9, 25-10

Bowie d. Colorado City 25-17, 25-10, 25-20

Regional Quarterfinals

Nov. 8

Bowie d. Holliday 25-16, 17-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11

Peaster d. Boyd 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12

Other matches

Alpine d. Littlefield 25-17, 25-20, 25-20

Shallowater d. Highland Park 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23

Regional Semifinals

Nov. 11

6 p.m., Alpine vs. Peaster

7:30 p.m., Bowie vs. Shallowater

All matches will take place at Lubbock Coronado High School

Regional Final

Nov. 12

Noon, Alpine-Peaster winner vs. Bowie-Shallowater winner

Bowie’s Lauren Gill (3) and Carcyn Robertson (8) celebrate the Lady Rabbits’ five-set victory over Holliday, sending them to the regional semifinals. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)