HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Teams gear up for playoffs

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Just like last year, Bowie, Forestburg and Saint Jo will represent Montague County in the volleyball playoffs.

The Lady Rabbits will take on Millsap in a Conference 3A, Region I bi-district game at 7 p.m. on Monday in Jacksboro.

Saint Jo will play Bryson in a Conference 1A, Region III bi-district game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday here at Bowie High School gymnasium.

Forestburg, second in District 2A-10, will face Newcastle in yet another 1A-Region III bi-district game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Perrin-Whitt.

The last time Bowie finished this high in district was 2008 when the Lady Rabbits finished as a district champion.

That squad featured Megan Workman, libero Marlee Evans, Chelsea Kincaid, Rachel Austin, Kayla Edelman, Lacie Penders, Katie Stallcup, Macy Roth, Adrienne Howell and Dakota Crockett.

Yes, that Kincaid who will be coaching Bryson against Saint Jo. The Cowgirls and Lady Panthers met in the bi-district round a year ago with Bryson coming out on top.

“We played against them earlier in the season,” said Saint Jo first-year head coach Charlie Pittman. “We have made lots of changes since we played them (last).” Read more in the Oct. 29 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Taylor Thompson (12) sets the ball for Karlyn Dean during Tuesday’s regular-season finale against Nocona. Dean and Thompson were honored before the match. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)