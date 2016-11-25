Jane Roberts

May 13, 1928 – November 21, 2016

NOCONA – Jane Roberts, 88, died Nov. 21, 2016.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 28 in the chapel at Jerry Woods funeral home in Nocona.

Roberts was born to Nell and George Pults on May 13, 1928 in Nocona. She married J. D. Roberts March 2, 1946 in Nocona. They lived most of their married life in Wichita Falls. She worked for many years at the McClurkan’s department store in Wichita Falls.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, J. D.; brother, Tommy; and sisters, Margaret, Georgia and Mary.

She is survived by her son, Don Roberts, Austin; daughter, Corliss Baldwin, Fort Worth; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brothers, Jim and Richard.