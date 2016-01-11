Jeannine “Nene” Parker

April 4, 1927 – October 27, 2016

BOWIE – Jeannine “Nene” Parker, 89, died Oct. 27,2016 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at the First Presbyterian Church of Bowie. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery.

Parker was born April 4,1927 in Bowie to Claude and Dessie (Moore) Hopper. She graduated from Bowie High School.

She married Clifton Parker on June 14, 1947 until he passed away on Nov. 13,1992. She later married Lee Phagan on Aug.29,1994 until June 5, 2002. Parker worked for Southwestern Bell in Bowie as a switchboard operator until their closing. Clifton and Jeannine had a farm and raised cattle.

Prior to Clifton’s death, they purchased Silver Strings Entertainment where she was very involved.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Dessie Hopper; husbands, Clifton Parker and Lee Phagan; brothers, Gerald Hopper and Charles Hopper; sisters, Josephine Hopper-Jones, Okenita Hopper and Joann Hopper; one niece; and one nephew.

She is survived by her nephews, Buddy Hill, Louisiana, Ken Hopper, Fort Worth and Charles D. Hopper, Las Vegas; nieces, Becky Jones Pogue, Ohio, Tamra Roland and Robin Roland both of Bowie; numerous great nieces and nephews; numerous friends; step-daughter, Arlene Paredez, Fort Worth; and caretakers, Nedia, Karen and Vivian.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.