Kenneth Harry Mayfield

October 17, 1942 – November 18, 2016

OKLAHOMA – Kenneth Harry Mayfield, 74, died Nov. 18, 2016 in Mooreland, OK.

A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21 at The White’s Family Funeral in Bowie.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Mayfield was born in Stoneburg on Oct. 17, 1942. He attended Gold-Burg High School where he was valedictorian of his graduating class in 1960.

Mayfield worked in the oilfield in the Bowie area then moved to the Woodward OK area in 1985. He loved watching wildlife, carpentry, fishing and hunting but his greatest love was his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elbert (Bob) and Dolly Mayfield; brothers, Johnny and Joe Mayfield and one sister, Sue Booher.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Louise Taylor Mayfield; children, Bert Mayfield, Springtown, David Mayfield, Mooreland OK and Melissa Burke, Doby Springs, OK; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four sister-in-law’s; and a host of nephews, nieces and other family members and friends.