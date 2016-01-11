Levi Daniel West

January 11, 1982-October 31, 2016

SANGER – Levi Daniel West, 34, died Oct. 31, 2016 in Denton, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Freedom Life Church in Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

He was born Jan. 11,1982 in Graham to Manford West and Diana Heald. He graduated from Bowie High School in 2000. West worked in the oilfield for several years and later was a truck driver for several companies in the Sanger area.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Mary Hill, and Jack West and Annie Coker; and uncles, Robert West and Mike Eddington.

He is survived by his wife, Amy West; step-daughter, Emma Sprabarry; mother, Diana West all of Sanger; father, Manford West and wife Lisa, Bowie; brothers, William Manford West, Sanger and Cody West, Bowie; sister, Ally West, Bowie; grandparents, Margaret West, Bowie and Wynell Wilson, Ranger; and numerous family and friends.