LOCAL: Board accepts charter bus

The Bowie Athletic Booster Club had a pair of meetings this week, one Monday and another one on Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s necessary called meeting, the boosters agreed to pay for part of a charter bus for the Bowie volleyball team to use for travel.

The Lady Rabbits competed at the Conference 3A-Region I tournament on Friday night, playing Shallowater, at Coronado High School in Lubbock.

The distance between Bowie and Lubbock is roughly 240 miles, and that necessitated the need for a charter bus.

The cost was $1,500, and the booster club is using a company called Soldier Xpress based in Lawton, Okla.

Booster club president Keith Weber reported he called about a dozen transportation fleets asking for a bus – however, many of them were booked because of the football playoffs.

During Monday’s meeting, the board made several other purchases.

One purchase was for nameplates on the lockers since Bowie football qualified for the 3A Division I Region I playoffs. All coaches, players and managers receive a tag, and it’s viewed as a keepsake.

The cost was for $337.

The booster club agreed to a $939.75 purchase for medals and additional supplies for the upcoming powerlifting meet set for Jan. 7, 2017. Read more in the Nov. 12 Bowie News.

Bowie Jackrabbits. (Logo provided by the Bowie Independent School District, used with permission)