LOCAL: Hoop coordinators chosen

One of the main points of discussion at Monday’s Bowie Booster Club meeting was naming coordinators for winter sports.

Coordinators handle assigning workers to the concession stand for various events, including basketball.

Julie Ogle will serve as the coordinator for high school girls’ basketball and Koni Jones for high school boys.

Mendy Jones has been named coordinator for junior high girls’ basketball and Diane Weber and Mandy Pullen for junior high boys’ basketball.

During the meeting, Bowie head cross country coach Chuck Hall asked the boosters if they had received more entry fees, and if the Rabbit Run on Sept. 28 was a profitable venture.

The boosters said they are still receiving checks.

Baseball coach Ryan Rogers appreciated everyone’s help with the fall baseball tournament which took place last week.

There was a T-shirt drive this past week for playoff volleyball.

Jaimie Hickey, a junior high school volleyball and high school assistant, was presented for “Meet the Coach.” Hickey is a native of Eastland who has worked in the Bowie Independent School District for the past several years.

Like last year, Bowie’s powerlifting team will open the season with a meet at home. The meet has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2017. Bowie also will be the site of a girls’ regional meet later on in the season. Read more in the Oct. 29 Bowie News.

Bowie Jackrabbits. (Logo provided by the Bowie Independent School District, used with permission)