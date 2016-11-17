LOCAL: Major nabs AQHA title

American Quarter Horse Association professional Mike Major, from Bowie, captured the world championship in junior ranch riding.

Major won the title at the AQHA World Championship on Nov. 9 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

Major showed Shanachie, who is owned by breeder Dr. Eleanor Green of Millican, Texas.

The 2012 bay gelding is sired by Paddys Irish Whiskey and out of Miss Rivum ‘N’ Blues.

In junior ranch riding, 65 entries competed for the world titles and a purse of $29,440.62.

World champions received a prize package that included a custom-designed gold trophy, Montana Silversmiths buckle, logo jacket, world champion patch, neck wreath and 100 pounds of Nutrena feed.

The AQHA World Championship Show is the pinnacle event for owners and exhibitors around the world. Read more in the Nov. 16 Bowie News.

