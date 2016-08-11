Montague County general election

Posted at 8 P.M.

EARLY VOTING RESULTS/ one precinct reporting



Nocona ISD bond election

For 559

Against 831

Bowie City

Council

North ward

Scott Davis (I) – 766

Laura Sproles – 271

East ward

Ben Wiseman (I) 199

Terry Gunter 600

Richard Lee 290

South ward

Douglas Boyd uncontested

Saint Jo City Council

Mayor

Danny Steadham – uncontested

Aldermen

Shaden Clark 72

Randall Flusche 99

Nakisha Ice 65

Chris Luttmer 34

Lucas Thompson 154

(Two council seats open)

Forestburg School Board

Rick Balthrop 33

Mike Browning (I) 42

Audiemarie Hayes 79

Shelli Martinez 25

Chad Osteen 29

Jimmy Raney (I) 80

Lacey Rich 19

Kristy Tillman 76

Toby Vann (I) 57

Shane Wiley 66

(Four positions open)

Gold-Burg School Board

Lynn Allen 68

Becky Case 97

Weldon Duff 60

Penny McCullar 58

Melissa Weaver 43

Danielle Whitmus 30

(Three positions open)

All results “unofficial” until canvassed by the Montague County Commissioner’s Court.