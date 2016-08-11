Montague County general election

Posted at 8 P.M.
EARLY VOTING RESULTS/ one precinct reporting
Nocona ISD bond election
For 559
Against 831
Bowie City
Council
North ward
Scott Davis (I) – 766
Laura Sproles – 271
East ward
Ben Wiseman (I) 199
Terry Gunter 600
Richard Lee 290
South ward
Douglas Boyd uncontested
Saint Jo City Council
Mayor
Danny Steadham – uncontested
Aldermen
Shaden Clark 72
Randall Flusche 99
Nakisha Ice 65
Chris Luttmer 34
Lucas Thompson 154
(Two council seats open)
Forestburg School Board
Rick Balthrop 33
Mike Browning (I) 42
Audiemarie Hayes 79
Shelli Martinez 25
Chad Osteen 29
Jimmy Raney (I) 80
Lacey Rich 19
Kristy Tillman 76
Toby Vann (I) 57
Shane Wiley 66
(Four positions open)
Gold-Burg School Board
Lynn Allen 68
Becky Case 97
Weldon Duff 60
Penny McCullar 58
Melissa Weaver 43
Danielle Whitmus 30
(Three positions open)
All results “unofficial” until canvassed by the Montague County Commissioner’s Court.
