Montague County Jail passes inspection

For the eighth year in a row, the Montague County Jail passed its annual inspection with no deficiencies.

Sheriff Paul Cunningham presented the report to the commissioner’s court Monday. The inspection was conducted on Oct. 13 by Texas Commission on Jail Standards Inspector Jacqueline Semmler.

The sheriff said he was proud to get the good report for the eighth year.

The inspection letter says the result stems from the office and county’s “commitment to excellence and is an example of dedication and professionalism in maintaining a safe, secure and sanitary facility.”

