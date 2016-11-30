Montague County pursues National Historic Registry for courthouse

Montague County will pursue a National Registry of Historical Places designation for the 104-year-old courthouse in an effort to assist with resolving violations found during the July fire inspection.

The commissioner’s court approved the action during its Monday meeting. Built in 1912, the courthouse was inspected in mid-July following a complaint made to the state fire marshal’s office, where a person said all but one door was locked. While no specifics were given, this action occurs when there is a criminal court case underway the district judge deems requires the use of metal detectors. All doors are closed but the basement where visitors must go through the detector and have access to the full courthouse through that door.

The resulting full inspection of the courthouse revealed 14 violations, however, 11 of those were addressed promptly and have been resolved or are in the process. Updates to the fire alarm system are in the works.

The potentially most expensive violation could involve the construction of additional egress or exits for the third and fourth floor. It is hoped a national historic registry number could provide some path of compromise to create something like an exterior stairway that provides the exit and protects the historical integrity of the building.

