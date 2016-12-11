Montague County voter turnout was 66.4 percent Tuesday

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County voters had a tremendous turnout in Tuesday’s general election with 66.4 percent of its 13,193 registered voters casting ballots.

Just like across the country the hotly contested presidential race drove the voters to the county polls. Across Texas there were 8.9 million ballots cast. While that is a high tally, it is only 800,000 more than turned out for the Barack Obama-John McCain contest.

Montague County voter turnout continues to rise. On Tuesday there were 8,713 total ballots cast in Montague County. In 2012 the total was 8,062 in 2012 and it was 7,817 in 2008.

In 2012 there was 60 percent turnout of 12,880 registered voters and in 2008 it was slightly higher at 61 percent of 13,138 registered voters.

See a breakdown of all the county elections in the weekend News.