Nelda “Jane” Blume

August 23, 1940 – October 30, 2016

BOWIE – Nelda “Jane” Blume, 76, passed away Oct. 30,2016 in Bowie, TX.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Brushy Cemetery.

Jane was born Aug. 23,1940 in Central City, KY to Doured and Nila (Downing) Crafton. She attended Dental Hygiene and LVN school. Jane worked as a dental hygienist in San Diego and then moved to Bowie in 1974.

She graduated from LVN school in Wichita Falls in 1978. Jane went to work for Bowie Memorial Hospital and Bellmire Nursing Home. She loved listening to music, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Doured and Nila Crafton; one sister and two brothers.

Jane is survived by her children, Jim Blume and wife Lisa, McKinney, Jeffrey Colwell and wife Cathy, San Antonio, and Angelia Colwell Berkowitz and husband Carl, San Antonio; grandchildren, Monica Estes and husband Ty, McKinney, Clint Blume, McKinney, Brian Colwell, San Antonio and Bradley Colwell, Columbia, SC; great grandchildren, Jaxon Estes and Ethan Estes; sister-in-law, Cathy Crafton, Lexinton, KY; nieces and nephews, Lee Crafton Jr., Lexington, April Brandenburg, Rapids, WI, Billy Crafton, Dayton, OH, Traci Phebus and Kenny Thompson both of Oceanside, CA; and special friends, Steve and Margaret Schnell, Bowie.

A special thank you to Bowie Fire Department, Montague County Sheriff Department and all who helped care for her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication