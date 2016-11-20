New council members to take oath Tuesday

The Bowie City Council will meet in called session at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 to canvass elections results and give the oath of office to new officials.

Once the new panel is in place, a new mayor pro tem will be elected.

The only other item on the agenda is consideration of an engineering contract with Biggs & Matthews on the contingency with the Texas Community Block grant program. The city has applied for a grant that would assist with water and wastewater line improvements during the 2017-18 grant cycle.